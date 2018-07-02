Autodis braves widening HY market with FRN tap

On Monday, the euro high yield index from Bank of America Merrill Lynch climbed to 381bp, or 102bp wider than the eurozone government bond benchmark.The move has surprised no one in a high yield bond market that has had five deals pulled in the past eight ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.