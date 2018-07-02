US PP issuance falls as rate rises take effect

“This is not an investor demand issue,” said one US PP arranger in London. “This is an issuer supply problem. Some issuers have already locked in cheap funding before the expected rate rise.”US real estate investment trusts and utilities, the arranger pointed to by way of example, would ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.