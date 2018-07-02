Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US PP issuance falls as rate rises take effect

Issuance of US private placement debt has fallen up to a quarter year on year, according to US PP market participants. The fault lies in the US — as opposed to Australia and Europe — as the cost of debt begins to rise for issuers alongside US rate rises.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 02 Jul 2018

“This is not an investor demand issue,” said one US PP arranger in London. “This is an issuer supply problem. Some issuers have already locked in cheap funding before the expected rate rise.”

US real estate investment trusts and utilities, the arranger pointed to by way of example, would ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 73,226.04 347 6.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,059.90 330 5.96%
3 Citi 59,653.16 336 4.93%
4 Barclays 57,159.23 210 4.73%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,196.51 197 4.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,131.45 72 9.32%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,381.73 62 7.28%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,063.63 52 6.56%
4 UniCredit 10,655.52 45 5.80%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,119.49 27 5.50%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,291.89 38 7.31%
2 JPMorgan 2,899.82 31 6.44%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 6.09%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,521.86 24 5.60%
5 Citi 2,250.64 16 5.00%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,369.66 109 9.90%
2 Citi 10,065.04 85 7.45%
3 Barclays 9,242.97 69 6.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,153.90 86 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,989.72 73 6.65%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,934.33 70 6.39%
2 HSBC 17,398.00 74 6.19%
3 Barclays 17,249.09 50 6.14%
4 Citi 15,501.42 61 5.52%
5 JPMorgan 15,221.81 52 5.42%