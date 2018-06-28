Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corbion goes green with revolver refinancing

Dutch food and biochemical company Corbion has refinanced its revolving facility with a five year loan with an interest rate linked to the company’s year-on-year sustainability performance.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:00 PM

The mandated lead arrangers are ABN Amro, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, MUFG and Rabobank. The facility is sized at €300m, and has a five plus one plus one structure.

But the pricing is linked to the firm’s sustainability.

“Corbion has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,114.29 18 7.23%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 4,839.70 25 6.84%
3 BNP Paribas 4,356.44 17 6.16%
4 Citi 4,295.02 16 6.07%
5 HSBC 3,365.54 23 4.76%