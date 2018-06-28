51 Credit Card hits road for $174m IPO

The Chinese online peer-to-peer lending platform is offering 118.7m primary shares for HK$8.5 to HK$11.5 each, which could raise between HK$1bn and HK$1.4bn.Sponsors China Merchants Securities and Citi are leading the trade alongside CLSA, which is a global co-ordinator. The bookrunners include ABC International, BOC International, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.