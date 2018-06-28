Watermark
Venezuela bondholder group rejects special treatment

A group of investors owning Venezuela sovereign bonds and notes issued by state-owned oil company PDVSA want creditors of the two issuers to be treated equally.

  • By Oliver West
  • 28 Jun 2018

Creditors calling themselves the Venezuela Creditors Committee, which together hold around $8bn of sovereign and PDVSA bonds and are represented by US firm Millstein & Co, said on Monday that they would only support a restructuring if creditors were treated equally.

The committee wants to ensure “fair treatment of ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,664.74 154 9.90%
2 HSBC 30,579.04 187 8.49%
3 JPMorgan 23,273.68 112 6.46%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,777.41 74 6.04%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,908.21 133 5.80%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,218.27 35 18.05%
2 HSBC 7,435.97 18 11.97%
3 JPMorgan 5,912.55 27 9.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.37%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,165.66 17 6.70%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,377.55 44 11.15%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,342.25 44 9.57%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,277.69 25 8.74%
4 JPMorgan 10,992.20 43 8.52%
5 HSBC 9,106.50 40 7.06%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 2,443.13 12 15.10%
2 ING 1,310.46 10 8.10%
3 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 7.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,082.22 9 6.69%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,053.52 6 6.51%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,715.81 80 24.27%
2 HDFC Bank 2,473.41 47 12.73%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 2,225.68 61 11.45%
4 ICICI Bank 1,447.27 49 7.45%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,206.91 15 6.21%