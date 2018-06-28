Foreign buyers dip into Chilean peso trade

Aa3/A+/A rated Chile announced initial price thoughts of 4.2% on Thursday morning for a five year peso trade and 4.95% for a 12 year tranche, looking to raise around $1bn-equivalent. The coupon on the 2023s was set at 4.2% from the start, while the 2030s had a coupon ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.