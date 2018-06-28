Bid to solve sovereign carbon footprint puzzle More and more investors like to calculate the carbon footprints of their portfolios, and some have to by law. But what is the carbon footprint of government bonds?

A new study that addresses this question has been published by Trucost, the environmental data group owned by S&P Global. “This is the first time we’ve published on this topic, and it’s also very underresearched in the broader market,” said Lauren Smart, global head of financial institutions business ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. “This is the first time we’ve published on this topic, and it’s also very underresearched in the broader market,” said Lauren Smart, global head of financial institutions business ...