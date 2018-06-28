Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Eurex gets new chairman, banks join clearing board

Veteran Deutsche Börse executive Jeffrey Tessler has been appointed chairman of derivatives exchange Eurex Frankfurt and clearing division Eurex Clearing.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 28 Jun 2018

Alongside his appointment to the supervisory board of Eurex Clearing, representatives from JP Morgan, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and LBBW were invited to take seats at the table as part of the CCP's new incentive programme. 

The programme was ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 198,330.91 765 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 189,240.35 842 7.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 182,519.79 604 7.31%
4 Barclays 159,944.16 556 6.40%
5 HSBC 140,311.95 640 5.62%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,451.67 48 7.33%
2 BNP Paribas 26,651.49 101 6.64%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 20,631.02 96 5.14%
4 Citi 20,576.82 57 5.12%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,533.65 74 5.11%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 8.88%
2 JPMorgan 8,788.75 38 8.47%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.30%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.73%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.96%