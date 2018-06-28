Covered Bond Awards 2018: nominations for voting shortlists now requested

Please feel free to nominate up to five deals or banks for each category and send these suggestions to bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com by Sunday, July 8.
Deal awards
· Sterling Deal
· Debut Deal
· Euro Deal
· Global Deal
Issuer awards
· Euro Issuer
· Global Issuer
Lead manager awards
· Best Distribution
· Best Bank for Niche Currencies (£, $, Sfr, C$)
· Best Structuring and ALM Advisory
· Best Syndicate
· Euro Lead
· Global House
No shortlists for:
· Best Research
· Best Liqudity Provider
· Editor's Choice
Market participants are invited to submit ideas for new award categories, or suggest the removal of existing categories.
Given the lack of dollar issuance this year, the category for Best Dollar Deal has been provisionally removed. Dollar activity should instead be taken into account in the Global Deal, Global Issuer, Global House and Best Bank for Niche Currencies categories.
Because there have been few new issuers this year, Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers has also provisionally been removed. This award will instead be taken into account in Best Structuring and ALM Advisory and debut deal.
Timing
· The awards period is from August 2017 to July 2018.
· The shortlists will be voted on by the market from Monday, July 23 to Friday, August 17.
· The awards will be presented on the evening of September 13 in Munich.
· Please e-mail your nominations to bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com no later than Sunday, July 8.