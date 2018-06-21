Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Blackstone adds to busy European CMBS primary

Joint arrangers and joint leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley announced a £299.5m CMBS transaction on Tuesday, BAMS CMBS 2018-1, adding yet more supply to a resurgent European CMBS sector.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 05:15 PM

The DBRS and Fitch rated deal offers classes ‘A’ to ‘E’, with ratings from triple-A to double-B. It is sponsored by Blackstone and is secured by a single loan on 59 UK urban logistics properties.

Also in the market is a CMBS deal from Morgan Stanley — Libra ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 20.37
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.80
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.00
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,253 12 6.81
5 Lloyds Bank 2,898 11 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,317.80 175 11.16%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,961.38 154 10.37%
3 JPMorgan 41,723.96 119 7.60%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 41,077.96 121 7.48%
5 Credit Suisse 32,984.55 80 6.00%