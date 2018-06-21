Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bob Diamond buys into Kepler, IPO possible later

The shareholders of French brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux have restructured its ownership, with two new investors coming in and UniCredit increasing its stake, while others have sold out.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:45 PM

Atlas Merchant Capital, the fund run by former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond, has taken a 19.7% stake in Kepler. Another new shareholder, Edmond de Rothschild Equity Strategies (ERES), has taken an 8% stake. The amounts paid have not been disclosed.

UniCredit has increased its holding from 5.2% ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 196,981.59 757 7.99%
2 JPMorgan 186,444.49 826 7.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 180,120.19 593 7.31%
4 Barclays 159,418.97 551 6.47%
5 HSBC 138,724.57 629 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,017.11 44 7.71%
2 BNP Paribas 24,407.83 87 6.48%
3 Citi 20,549.29 55 5.46%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,154.40 68 5.09%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,776.74 80 4.99%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 8.99%
2 JPMorgan 8,788.75 38 8.57%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.35%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.02%