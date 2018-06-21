Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dollar covered bond supply hopes to stay strong

Covered bond issuers are monitoring the dollar market with recent deals from DNB Boligkreditt and CIBC suggesting a welcome reception for further issuance. However, Canadian banks, perhaps the most likely dollar issuers, could well be enticed to issue in their home market following TD’s recent success.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:15 PM

It is unlikely that issuers will consider launching dollar benchmarks next week as many investors are likely to be away from their desks from Wednesday when US Independence Day celebrations take place.

However, there is scope for supply thereafter, and particularly from issuers where the difference in cost ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 9,007.12 50 5.66%
2 UniCredit 8,425.45 50 5.30%
3 Natixis 8,089.32 38 5.09%
4 LBBW 8,024.87 47 5.05%
5 Credit Suisse 7,546.44 39 4.75%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,620.80 189 6.68%
2 JPMorgan 50,925.33 205 6.46%
3 Citi 47,295.92 242 6.00%
4 Goldman Sachs 44,437.05 346 5.64%
5 Morgan Stanley 42,577.66 224 5.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,106.14 157 10.98%
2 JPMorgan 42,563.87 148 10.84%
3 Citi 39,121.42 193 9.96%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,950.33 309 9.16%
5 Morgan Stanley 33,444.98 180 8.52%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,511.67 24 7.82%
2 UniCredit 5,364.43 20 6.45%
3 LBBW 4,811.97 20 5.78%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,574.43 20 5.50%
5 ABN AMRO Bank 4,462.95 10 5.36%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 12.66%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.03%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 7.24%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.58%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,263.58 10 6.06%