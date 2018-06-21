Dollar covered bond supply hopes to stay strong

It is unlikely that issuers will consider launching dollar benchmarks next week as many investors are likely to be away from their desks from Wednesday when US Independence Day celebrations take place.However, there is scope for supply thereafter, and particularly from issuers where the difference in cost ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.