Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Masmovil dumps sub loan to slash interest costs

Spain’s Masmovil has completed a second round of refinancing on its bank loans, shaving a further 100bp off the cost of its total debt pile and ramping up the size to €831m.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 02:15 PM

As part of the refinancing, the telecoms company has cancelled its junior bank debt, increased the size of its senior bank loans by around €100m and “slightly” extended the 2022 maturity of the replaced credit agreement, Masmovil said. 

Before the latest refinancing, Masmovil paid Euribor plus 2.5% on its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 223,433.61 647 10.39%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 217,312.05 687 10.10%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 120,050.89 458 5.58%
4 Citi 116,563.36 382 5.42%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 93,981.99 542 4.37%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Standard Chartered Bank 3,774.10 9 9.53%
2 Citi 3,254.08 7 8.22%
3 JPMorgan 2,930.58 6 7.40%
4 Mizuho 2,550.67 5 6.44%
5 HSBC 2,341.67 5 5.91%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 10,022.84 38 7.24%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 9,281.21 37 6.70%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,945.27 27 5.74%
4 Goldman Sachs 7,542.49 30 5.45%
5 HSBC 7,129.15 30 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,017.11 44 7.71%
2 BNP Paribas 24,407.83 87 6.48%
3 Citi 20,549.29 55 5.46%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,154.40 68 5.09%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,776.74 80 4.99%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%