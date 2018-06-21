Masmovil dumps sub loan to slash interest costs

As part of the refinancing, the telecoms company has cancelled its junior bank debt, increased the size of its senior bank loans by around €100m and “slightly” extended the 2022 maturity of the replaced credit agreement, Masmovil said.
