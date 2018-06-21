Watermark
Apobank to test appetite for tens

After a series of 10 year Pfandbrief flops, Deutsche Apotheker-und Aerztebank (ApoBank) has decided to test appetite for another German 10 year with, unusually, its second deal of the year.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM

ApoBank has mandated DekaBank, DZ Bank, LBBW and UniCredit to joint lead manage a €500m no grow 10 year rated AAA by S&P. The deal is expected to be launched on Thursday subject to market conditions.

ApoBank is a regular visitor to the covered ...

