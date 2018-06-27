Updated: Zhaogang, Mobvista line up $400m IPOs

The company filed a draft prospectus in Hong Kong on Tuesday through sponsors Citi, China Merchants Securities and Goldman Sachs. The float is expected to hit screens after the summer break.Zhaogang will list with a dual-class shareholding structure, meaning some shareholders will have voting power or rights disproportionate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.