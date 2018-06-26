Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Freddie deepens credit risk transfer portfolio with new reinsurance transaction

Freddie Mac auctioned off a pool of residential mortgage insurance contracts from its ACIS shelf late on Monday, which will cover up to $300m of losses on $19.1bn of 15- and 20-year mortgages purchased by the agency between May 2017 and February 2018. While most of Freddie’s ACIS transactions are typically paired alongside its flagship STACR credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS, this is a standalone deal.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 26 Jun 2018

Gina Healey, vice president for credit risk transfer at Freddie Mac, said that some 15 reinsurance companies participated in the deal, bringing the total number of firms participating in the ACIS programme to more than 40.

Freddie recently surpassed the $1tr mark of unpaid principal balance ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 20.37
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.80
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.00
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,253 12 6.81
5 Lloyds Bank 2,898 11 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,317.80 175 11.30%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,839.07 153 10.47%
3 JPMorgan 41,213.11 118 7.59%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 41,077.96 121 7.57%
5 Credit Suisse 32,576.05 79 6.00%