Freddie deepens credit risk transfer portfolio with new reinsurance transaction

Gina Healey, vice president for credit risk transfer at Freddie Mac, said that some 15 reinsurance companies participated in the deal, bringing the total number of firms participating in the ACIS programme to more than 40.Freddie recently surpassed the $1tr mark of unpaid principal balance ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.