Freddie deepens credit risk transfer portfolio with new reinsurance transaction Freddie Mac auctioned off a pool of residential mortgage insurance contracts from its ACIS shelf late on Monday, which will cover up to $300m of losses on $19.1bn of 15- and 20-year mortgages purchased by the agency between May 2017 and February 2018. While most of Freddie’s ACIS transactions are typically paired alongside its flagship STACR credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS, this is a standalone deal.

