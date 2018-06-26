Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Natixis acquires private debt specialist MV Credit

Natixis Investment Managers has bought MV Credit, the private debt investment firm, from the partners of the firm.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 26 Jun 2018

MV Credit will be a fully autonomous affiliate of NIM, while having access to Natixis’ global distribution capabilities.

“MV Credit chose to partner with Natixis Investment Managers because of its well tested affiliate model, which will enable MV Credit to remain fully autonomous, while bringing it access to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 70,625.10 318 6.03%
2 JPMorgan 70,452.38 325 6.01%
3 Citi 57,044.72 317 4.87%
4 Barclays 56,396.85 205 4.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 48,004.02 187 4.10%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 16,465.83 68 9.24%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,236.49 61 7.42%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,918.52 51 6.68%
4 UniCredit 10,396.75 43 5.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,119.49 27 5.68%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,229.39 37 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 2,843.00 30 6.58%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 6.35%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,422.42 23 5.61%
5 Citi 2,250.64 16 5.21%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,583.04 101 9.88%
2 Citi 9,456.00 80 7.42%
3 Barclays 9,040.11 67 7.10%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,939.78 84 7.02%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,209.96 67 6.45%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 17,249.09 50 6.32%
2 BNP Paribas 17,169.90 66 6.29%
3 HSBC 16,752.76 72 6.14%
4 Citi 15,301.42 60 5.61%
5 JPMorgan 14,882.38 50 5.45%