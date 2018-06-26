Srpska falls shy of Eurobond debut size target

The final size printed was €168m and the coupon on it is 4.75%. The sole arranger on the deal was BMI Securities, a Hong Kong-based broker.Initial price guidance was released on Thursday in the range of 4.5%-5%. The maximum size of the bond had been highlighted in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.