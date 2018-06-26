Srpska falls shy of Eurobond debut size target Republika Srpska, an autonomous entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has printed its five year Eurobond, but the final size has fallen short of the hoped for €200m.

The final size printed was €168m and the coupon on it is 4.75%. The sole arranger on the deal was BMI Securities, a Hong Kong-based broker. Initial price guidance was released on Thursday in the range of 4.5%-5%. The maximum size of the bond had been highlighted in ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Initial price guidance was released on Thursday in the range of 4.5%-5%. The maximum size of the bond had been highlighted in ...