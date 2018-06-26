More dollars, less CNH in MoF’s offshore sale
The Chinese Ministry of Finance (MoF) is aiming to raise Rmb10bn ($1.53bn) in its offshore renminbi (CNH) bond auctions in Hong Kong this year. The sovereign issuer is also selling $3bn of notes outside China, marking its second outing in the dollar market in two years.
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
18.90
2
CITIC Securities
14.44
3
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
13.13
3
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
13.13
5
China CITIC Bank Corp
11.81
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
14-Jun-18
Bank of China Group Investment
China
1,000
2
29-May-18
CITIC Pacific
China
1,000
3
24-May-18
Beijing Enterprises Water Group
China
3,000
4
24-May-18
Trafigura
Singapore
500
5
09-May-18
Daimler
Germany
5,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
33.47
2
HSBC
19.33
3
Societe Generale
4.75
4
Bank of Taiwan
4.07
4
Cathay United Bank
4.07
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
21-Jun-18
Shimao Property Holdings
China
1,200
2
19-Jun-18
Korea Development Bank (KDB)
South Korea
1,750
3
07-Jun-18
Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim)
South Korea
1,500
4
23-May-18
QNB Finance
Qatar
600
5
16-May-18
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
United Arab Emirates
1,100