More dollars, less CNH in MoF’s offshore sale

The Chinese Ministry of Finance (MoF) is aiming to raise Rmb10bn ($1.53bn) in its offshore renminbi (CNH) bond auctions in Hong Kong this year. The sovereign issuer is also selling $3bn of notes outside China, marking its second outing in the dollar market in two years.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 26 Jun 2018

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 China Merchants Securities Co 18.90
2 CITIC Securities 14.44
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 13.13
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.13
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 11.81

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 14-Jun-18 Bank of China Group Investment China 1,000
2 29-May-18 CITIC Pacific China 1,000
3 24-May-18 Beijing Enterprises Water Group China 3,000
4 24-May-18 Trafigura Singapore 500
5 09-May-18 Daimler Germany 5,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 33.47
2 HSBC 19.33
3 Societe Generale 4.75
4 Bank of Taiwan 4.07
4 Cathay United Bank 4.07

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 21-Jun-18 Shimao Property Holdings China 1,200
2 19-Jun-18 Korea Development Bank (KDB) South Korea 1,750
3 07-Jun-18 Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) South Korea 1,500
4 23-May-18 QNB Finance Qatar 600
5 16-May-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 1,100