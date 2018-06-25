Watermark
Angel Oak issues largest ever non-QM securitization

Angel Oak announced on Monday that it had completed its largest RMBS deal to date, AOMT 2018-2, backed by 1,096 mortgages with an average loan size of $366,797. Deutsche Bank and Nomura were joint bookrunners on the deal.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 25 Jun 2018
The offering is backed primarily non-qualifying mortgages. They fail to meet the mark based on the Ability to Repay rule, which assesses whether borrowers can afford to meet mortgage payments based on their credit history and verified current income. The average FICO score is 701 and 28% of ...

