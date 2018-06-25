Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit Suisse sells first consumer ABS

Credit Suisse on Friday sold its first consumer ABS transaction, a $180.21m deal backed by a pool of loans originated online via marketplace lender loanDepot.

  • By Max Adams
  • 25 Jun 2018

The bank sold the $115.12m senior class ‘A’ notes at 90bp over the euro dollar spot forward, while the junior most class ‘D’ notes were priced at 350bp over interpolated swaps.

The bonds were heavily bid throughout the capital stack, with the subordinate bonds in particular drawing a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 20.37
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.80
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.00
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,253 12 6.81
5 Lloyds Bank 2,898 11 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,149.41 174 11.42%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,191.48 151 10.49%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 41,077.96 121 7.67%
4 JPMorgan 40,289.36 116 7.52%
5 Credit Suisse 32,165.05 78 6.01%