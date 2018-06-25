Watermark
Fed unwinding, booming CRE CLO market reshaping US structured finance

In its midyear outlook on structured finance, JP Morgan analysts said that while valuations of MBS are attractive in an evolving macro context, evolving dynamics in mortgage bond supply and a rising CRE CLO market could spell some degree of spread widening across the market.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 25 Jun 2018
On the supply side, the Federal Reserve will free up $150bn of agency MBS supply this year as it chooses not to reinvest the proceeds from securities that reach maturity. So far, the private sector has been able to soak up the Fed runoff without significant disturbance, as ...

