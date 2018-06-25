Watermark
Go to Asia edition

France returns for syndicated GrOAT tap

France is set to revisit the SRI market, announcing a syndicated tap of its June 2039 Green OAT, or GrOAT. The deal will follow a German agency's annual green bond.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 25 Jun 2018

France has selected BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Natixis and Société Générale to run the books for a syndicated tap of the green line it opened in January 2017.

The sovereign has tapped the line three times via auction since, upping the size ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,901.35 74 12.47%
2 HSBC 22,334.06 48 9.64%
3 JPMorgan 19,268.59 52 8.32%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.73%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,436.98 51 7.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,234.99 53 8.61%
2 Barclays 21,482.86 36 7.63%
3 UniCredit 19,921.86 49 7.08%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 18,862.23 49 6.70%
5 HSBC 18,112.51 64 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 51,739.03 281 7.17%
2 Citi 50,949.52 182 7.06%
3 HSBC 46,917.38 172 6.50%
4 Barclays 40,943.63 136 5.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 37,881.53 100 5.25%