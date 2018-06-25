Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Market yet to back IBOR exits with budget, finds survey

A survey conducted by major capital markets trade bodies has indicated that market participants are “gearing up” to transition from major benchmark interbank offered rates (IBORs), but that only 11% have actually allocated any money to seeing through the initiative.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 25 Jun 2018
The survey results were broken down and analysed as part of a joint report by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and SIFMA’s asset management ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 194,259.13 750 8.03%
2 JPMorgan 183,078.62 813 7.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 179,372.61 590 7.41%
4 Barclays 157,543.89 544 6.51%
5 HSBC 135,047.13 619 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 7.90%
2 BNP Paribas 24,202.26 84 6.62%
3 Citi 20,549.29 55 5.62%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,875.30 66 5.16%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,608.86 78 5.09%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,131.78 41 8.96%
2 JPMorgan 8,709.42 37 8.55%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.40%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.82%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.05%