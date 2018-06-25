Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Stiff competition to refinance first intake of Euro PP borrowers

Euro private placement lenders are limbering up for a fight over the right to refinance the first generation of Euro PP deals, many of which are maturing this year. The market began in earnest in 2012, and many of the deals had six year tenors.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 25 Jun 2018

With yields tighter than in 2012 — and more investors now circling the market — it is far from certain borrowers will choose the same Euro PP investors the second time round, even if they do decide to use a Euro PP again.

Several of the earliest Euro PPs ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 70,623.36 316 6.07%
2 JPMorgan 70,307.95 324 6.04%
3 Citi 56,904.40 315 4.89%
4 Barclays 56,396.85 205 4.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 48,004.02 187 4.12%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 16,239.71 66 9.18%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,010.36 59 7.35%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,918.52 51 6.73%
4 UniCredit 10,396.75 43 5.87%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,119.49 27 5.72%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,229.39 37 7.60%
2 JPMorgan 2,843.00 30 6.69%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 6.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,422.42 23 5.70%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,249.87 23 5.29%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,583.04 101 9.88%
2 Citi 9,456.00 80 7.42%
3 Barclays 9,040.11 67 7.10%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,939.78 84 7.02%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,209.96 67 6.45%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 17,249.09 50 6.37%
2 BNP Paribas 16,943.78 64 6.25%
3 HSBC 16,608.33 71 6.13%
4 Citi 15,301.42 60 5.65%
5 JPMorgan 14,737.95 49 5.44%