Islamic Development Bank mulls euro public debut and green sukuk

The Islamic Development Bank has been meeting investors and banks in Europe to explore the possibility of launching its first public sukuk issue in euros. A labelled green sukuk might follow.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 25 Jun 2018
“Most of our funding has been in dollars, but we want to diversify ourselves, and reach out to European investors,” said Zamir Iqbal, chief financial officer of the IsDB, which is based in Jeddah. “At the same time, we believe that since we are a multilateral development institution ...

