Islamic Development Bank mulls euro public debut and green sukuk

“Most of our funding has been in dollars, but we want to diversify ourselves, and reach out to European investors,” said Zamir Iqbal, chief financial officer of the IsDB, which is based in Jeddah. “At the same time, we believe that since we are a multilateral development institution ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.