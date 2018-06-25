Meituan Dianping joins tech IPO queue in HK

The firm has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as sponsors, with Goldman in lead left position. China Renaissance is the sole financial adviser.Meituan said in the prospectus it is China’s number one e-commerce platform for services such as food delivery, travel ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.