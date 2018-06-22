Watermark
Go to Asia edition

White House spells out privatization proposals for Fannie and Freddie

As part of a general plan to reform and downsize the US federal government, the White House has floated proposals to end the “duopoly” of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in mortgage finance and scale back the government’s footprint in the housing market.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 22 Jun 2018
The administration intends to privatize Fannie and Freddie by removing their relevant federal charters, which were signed into law in the 1960s and 1970s. The charters have baked an implicit guarantee into their securities from the US government and unfairly lowered the firms’ cost of capital, the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 60,473.09 172 11.43%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 55,904.53 150 10.57%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 40,626.48 119 7.68%
4 JPMorgan 40,135.33 115 7.59%
5 Credit Suisse 31,361.02 76 5.93%