Canaan plans mid-summer open for $2bn IPO

The company filed a listing application in May through sponsors CMB International, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. It is set to have a listing hearing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange within the next two weeks.The IPO is expected to be worth anywhere from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.