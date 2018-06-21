Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dollar market proves it’s still the go-to option

When Sanofi raised all €8bn of the funding it needed for its acquisitions of Ablynx and Bioverativ in March, much was made of how this showed the capability of the European market to take down large M&A financings. But if Europe is now so capable, why then did Bayer, one of Germany’s brightest corporate stars, take 75% of the €22bn of financing it needed to buy Monsanto from the US instead?

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 21 Jun 2018

Yes, Bayer paid for the acquisition in dollars, so perhaps had a more natural need for dollars. And yes, it did still take €5bn from European investors. But surely a German corporate with relatively few outstanding bonds could have raised more from its home market.

The eight ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 194,169.10 744 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 182,763.00 809 7.59%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 179,276.13 589 7.45%
4 Barclays 157,989.80 540 6.56%
5 HSBC 134,550.36 615 5.59%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.17%
2 BNP Paribas 23,481.31 80 6.63%
3 Citi 19,694.20 52 5.56%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.14%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,113.59 74 5.12%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,045.53 40 8.97%
2 JPMorgan 8,516.92 36 8.45%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.48%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.10%