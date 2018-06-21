Watermark
Prime RMBS offers reprieve for banks against higher funding costs

The European primary ABS market has kicked into high gear in the weeks since the Global ABS conference in Barcelona, with RMBS particularly in focus as banks return to the market in the absence of cheap central bank money.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 04:45 PM

The re-emergence of Lloyds in the prime RMBS sector this month, issuing a deal from its master trust with Permanent 2018-1 after an absence of 18 months was followed closely by the announcement of a second Clydesdale RMBS this year – Lanark 2018-2.

The deals will reinforce investor ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 60,171.95 171 11.52%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,980.53 146 10.53%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 39,794.15 117 7.62%
4 JPMorgan 39,624.65 113 7.59%
5 Credit Suisse 30,978.90 74 5.93%