Poland basks in strong growth but cuts talk clouds outlook

Positive surprises in revenue, bolstered by improvements in tax collection, helped Poland to reduce its budget deficit to 1.7% of GDP in 2017. Meanwhile, unemployment is falling rapidly, and investment also continues apace, despite Poland’s strained relations with the European Union.

Anti-Brussels sentiment runs high in parts of Poland’s political establishment and analysts at Société Générale identify policy unpredictability as a key risk associated with the ruling Law & Justice (PiS) government.

However, such concerns have not had an impact on economic growth, or foreign investment, says Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. Employment increased by 300,000 jobs in the last year and Poland’s fiscal position is stronger.

“Poland is a big market and while labour costs have been rising, they are still much lower than Germany or core Europe,” he says. “In terms of service, they have a well-educated workforce and there is an increasing impulse towards government backed infrastructure projects and spending.”

According to Soc Gen, investment growth may climb to 6.5%-7% this year, up from 5.2% in 2017. Private and public investment is expected to increase as Polish corporates view the good conditions as a more suitable time to invest, and public investments expand.

Another key driver of growth is consumption, boosted by another measure from PiS to reverse Poland’s declining population figures. The government offers Polish families a monthly Z500 ($137) non-taxed benefit for each child and a one-off grant of Z1,000 upon the birth of each child.

“Poland has a very constructive outlook over the next couple of years but they need to be aware that the positive tailwind from Ukrainian migration is likely to taper off at some stage,” says Tomasz Wieladek, senior international economist at Barclays.





EU cuts loom

One important focus for Poland is the proposed cuts to the EU’s budget for 2021-2027, which are expected to hit Poland, and Hungary, the hardest.

These cuts could have a negative impact of up to 1% of Poland’s GDP a year, according to some analysts. However, others believe that opposition from the CEE region will prevent the EU funding cuts being as severe as originally planned.

The proposed cuts, which could mean a 10% reduction in the cohesion funds designed to promote catch-up growth in the poorest parts of a member state, have already drawn fierce criticism from senior figures in Polish government.

“EU funds are very important,” says Barclays’ Wieladek. “But you are unlikely to get the [proposed] 24% contraction. CEE will not agree to cutbacks this large. Poland has been receptive to feedback from the EU on the rule of law issues, they’re changing the legislation as we speak, and are willing to compromise.”

Wieladek adds: “A move by the European Commission to reallocate cohesion funds suggests you are punishing the guys who reform, and there will be a lot of push back from Germany. The eventual cut in EU structural funds will be lower, more like 10% than 24%.”

Szabo agrees that the proposed cuts will face plenty of opposition.

“It is a controversial clause where they want to make payouts based on the respect for the rule of law, which is difficult to define,” he says. “It will give more powers to Brussels, which these parties are not happy with.”

Another possible drag on economic growth, which the government is already trying to mitigate, is the possible drop in the number of migrant workers from Ukraine, says Wieladek. He believes that potential GDP growth could fall to less than 3% if the Ukrainian migration effect is stripped out over the next couple of years.

Though Ukrainian workers only have short term contracts in Poland, migration to Poland has surged from 200,000 a year pre-2014 to around two million a year now.

“If you believe the estimates that 7.5% of the Polish labour force is Ukrainian, the government can expect a big GDP boost from them, and to the extent that they are also consumers, the effect is larger,” says Wieladek.

“This is a very important macro-economic feature and is why Poland is able to grow at these very high rates, despite the population shrinking, but it also explains why the economy has not been generating the inflationary pressures associated with such high growth.”

But with Ukraine’s economy recovering, the exchange rate improving, and wages in the country rising, the lure of working in Poland is diminishing. In addition, as Wieladek points out, since June 11 last year, Ukrainian workers have been able to travel visa free in the EU, enabling them to engage in the shadow economy of the EU, rather than just in Poland.

However, the Polish government is already working on measures to reduce the drain, and is considering relaxing restrictions, to allow migrant workers to stay for three years, and open up the possibility for them to apply for Polish citizenship. s