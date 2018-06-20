Watermark
Janus to challenge Blackrock, Vanguard with new MBS ETF

Janus Henderson filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announcing the launch of an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) set to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays US mortgage-backed securities Index, which are tracked by several MBS ETFs.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 20 Jun 2018

According to the regulatory filing, the fund will aim to provide a return of 0.50% net fees over the relevant index.

80% of the fund’s capital will go towards agency bonds while another 20% will be invested at management’s discretion. While the agencies have dominated the MBS ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 60,171.95 171 11.52%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,980.53 146 10.53%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 39,794.15 117 7.62%
4 JPMorgan 39,624.65 113 7.59%
5 Credit Suisse 30,978.90 74 5.93%