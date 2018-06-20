Janus to challenge Blackrock, Vanguard with new MBS ETF Janus Henderson filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announcing the launch of an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) set to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays US mortgage-backed securities Index, which are tracked by several MBS ETFs.

According to the regulatory filing, the fund will aim to provide a return of 0.50% net fees over the relevant index. 80% of the fund's capital will go towards agency bonds while another 20% will be invested at management's discretion. While the agencies have dominated the MBS