No delay for LEIs, says ESMA Pan-European securities regulator ESMA on Wednesday said that it would not extend the deadline for firms trading on European venues to get a legal entity identifier. The deadline for LEIs will remain July 2.

LEIs are 20 character alphanumeric codes that identify financial counterparties engaged in trades. They were supported by the G20 in 2011 as the 2008 financial crisis compelled countries to mandate increased trade and entity transparency. The European Markets Infrastructure Regulation already mandates derivatives markets participants to accompany the reporting ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The European Markets Infrastructure Regulation already mandates derivatives markets participants to accompany the reporting ...