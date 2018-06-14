No delay for LEIs, says ESMA

LEIs are 20 character alphanumeric codes that identify financial counterparties engaged in trades. They were supported by the G20 in 2011 as the 2008 financial crisis compelled countries to mandate increased trade and entity transparency.The European Markets Infrastructure Regulation already mandates derivatives markets participants to accompany the reporting ...
