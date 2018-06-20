Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ESMA: No more delays for LEI implementation

Pan-European securities regulator ESMA on Wednesday said that it would not extend the deadline for firms trading on European venues to get a legal entity identifier. The deadline for LEIs will remain July 2.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 20 Jun 2018

LEIs are 20 character alphanumeric codes that identify financial counterparties engaged in trades. They were supported by the G20 in 2011 as the 2008 financial crisis compelled countries to mandate increased trade and entity transparency. 

The European Markets Infrastructure Regulation already mandates derivatives markets participants to accompany the reporting ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 194,169.10 744 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 182,763.00 809 7.59%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 179,276.13 589 7.45%
4 Barclays 157,989.80 540 6.56%
5 HSBC 134,550.36 615 5.59%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.12%
2 BNP Paribas 23,481.31 80 6.60%
3 Citi 19,694.20 52 5.53%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.11%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,113.59 74 5.09%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,120.53 41 8.98%
2 JPMorgan 8,709.42 37 8.57%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.42%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.83%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.06%