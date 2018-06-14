Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Clydesdale makes RMBS return with new Lanark deal

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as sole arranger, together with joint leads Barclays, Citigroup, and Lloyds Bank announced a prime RMBS from Clydesdale Bank’s master trust programme on Wednesday.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 03:15 PM

The two tranches of Lanark 2018-2 on offer, rated triple-A by S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings, include a 1.93 year dollar ‘1A’ class and a 4.95 year sterling class ‘2A’ – both with 12% credit enhancement.

Clydesdale last tapped the RMBS market in January with Lanark 2018-1, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 59,475.13 168 11.58%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,515.89 141 10.42%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 39,671.56 116 7.73%
4 JPMorgan 39,226.50 111 7.64%
5 Credit Suisse 30,786.36 73 6.00%