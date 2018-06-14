Watermark
Hamkorbank may beat Uzbek government to capital markets debut as IFC takes lead

The world’s first bond denominated in Uzbekistani soum was listed on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. The bond, issued by the International Finance Corporation, is expected to be the first step in the country’s growing ambitions for a capital markets presence.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11:30 AM
The sovereign is expected to issue its first Eurobond later this year. It is likely to be joined in the market by Hamkorbank, the nation’s leading private bank. A representative from the bank said that it hopes to issue its first bond soon — perhaps accessing the nascent ...

