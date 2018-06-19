Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Jumbo deals back in lev loan market with BMC buyout

BMC Software, the US IT firm, has revealed the loan leg of the funding for its leveraged buyout by KKR, a $4.4bn facility in dollars and euros. It is the first multi-billion leveraged loan deal for four weeks, after a battery of large offerings early in May.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 19 Jun 2018

BMC is being sold to KKR for $8.3bn by Bain Capital, Golden Gate and a group of investors that comprises GIC, Insight Venture and Elliott Management. The acquisition was announced at the end of last month.

On Tuesday, BMC released guidance for the loans in the $6.6bn ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,214.95 32 6.94%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 9,005.35 34 6.78%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,673.16 25 5.78%
4 Goldman Sachs 7,228.76 27 5.44%
5 Barclays 7,034.84 23 5.30%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,908.04 34 7.69%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.05%
3 Credit Suisse 2,342.19 23 6.19%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.27%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,362.60 98 9.89%
2 Citi 9,045.27 76 7.23%
3 Barclays 8,801.09 64 7.04%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,770.59 82 7.01%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,019.67 66 6.41%