Finnvera to reopen dollar fives

Finnvera is set to bring a deal in what has become a rare tenor in dollars, after mandating banks on Tuesday for a five year Reg S/144A benchmark.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 19 Jun 2018

Leads Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and TD Securities have circulated initial price thoughts of 17bp area over mid-swaps for the deal, which is set to be priced on Wednesday.

Aside from Tokyo Metropolitan Government, no SSA has brought a five year dollar benchmark since ...

