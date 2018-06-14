Watermark
Go to Asia edition

IGT bets on new HY bond as trade war worries heat up

International Game Technology is reading its comeback to bond issuance, seeking funding for a partial tender offer for two 2020 euro notes. Europe’s primary high yield market is back in action, too, but investors warn renewed talk of trade war between the US and China could disrupt the market.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:15 PM

What a difference a day makes. Tuesday’s orders from US president Donald Trump to his government, about drawing up tariff plans on $200bn more of Chinese imports, all but clouded the earlier upbeat mood in the markets.

“This is going to make life quite a bit more difficult for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,501.88 31 6.59%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 8,292.28 33 6.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 7,228.76 27 5.60%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,200.78 24 5.58%
5 Barclays 7,034.84 23 5.45%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,908.04 34 7.69%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.05%
3 Credit Suisse 2,342.19 23 6.19%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.27%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,362.60 98 9.90%
2 Citi 9,045.27 76 7.24%
3 Barclays 8,801.09 64 7.05%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,770.59 82 7.02%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,019.67 66 6.42%