IGT bets on new HY bond as trade war worries heat up International Game Technology is reading its comeback to bond issuance, seeking funding for a partial tender offer for two 2020 euro notes. Europe’s primary high yield market is back in action, too, but investors warn renewed talk of trade war between the US and China could disrupt the market.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Société Générale Something lighter