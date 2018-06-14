IGT bets on new HY bond as trade war worries heat up

What a difference a day makes. Tuesday’s orders from US president Donald Trump to his government, about drawing up tariff plans on $200bn more of Chinese imports, all but clouded the earlier upbeat mood in the markets.“This is going to make life quite a bit more difficult for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.