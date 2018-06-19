LaSalle sticks to its guns as Blackstone builds out high-end urban hotel portfolio Real estate investment trust LaSalle Hotel Properties on Monday batted down yet another takeover bid from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, nearly one month after LaSalle agreed to be acquired by Blackstone fund Real Estate Partners VIII for $3.7bn. LaSalle owns 41 commercial properties across the US, including two high-end resorts in Key West and the luxury Gild Hall hotel in New York.

