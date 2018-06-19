LaSalle sticks to its guns as Blackstone builds out high-end urban hotel portfolio

Blackstone’s real estate fund announced its intention to merge with LaSalle last month. However, LaSalle rival Pebblebrook soon after swooped in and put forward a string of takeover bids for LaSalle, including one on June 11 that valued the company at $4.2bn.LaSalle also revealed on Monday that it ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.