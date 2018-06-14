Euro ABS pipeline swells post-conference

A pair of CMBS deals marketed simultaneously has been a rare occurrence in Europe in recent years, but this changed this month with a €221m CMBS Morgan Stanley deal — Libra (ELOC 31) DAC — adding to an offering from Goldman Sachs — the €235m Kantoor Finance 2018.Morgan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.