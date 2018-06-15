Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Freddie's CRT programme reaches $1tr mark but collateral running short

Freddie Mac has officially transferred more than $1tr worth of mortgage risk via its credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS programme, bringing the total amount of mortgage principal risk shifted away from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since 2013 to over $2.25 trillion.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 15 Jun 2018
Freddie’s latest credit transfer deal, STACR 2018-DNA2, was priced on Tuesday. The reference pool of mortgages includes loans whose loan-to-value ratio range from 60%-80%, and like a previous STACR transaction, it ring fences the mortgages into an independent trust so as to reduce investors’ exposure to Freddie’s substantial ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,345.94 162 11.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,255.11 137 10.62%
3 JPMorgan 38,740.34 109 7.87%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 38,199.10 112 7.76%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.23%