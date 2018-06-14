Caixa Geral adds Portuguese sub debt to big FIG pipeline

BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CaixaBI, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse and UniCredit have been tasked with selling the €500m, 10 year, non-call five bond in the euro market.
The roadshow starts on Monday, with the issuer meeting investors in Lisbon, London and Paris....
