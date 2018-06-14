Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kojamo gets Helsinki listing over the line

The Helsinki listing of Finnish property firm Kojamo was priced on Thursday and rose in trading on Friday morning, continuing the good run for Europe’s IPO market.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 11:15 AM

JP MorganGoldman Sachs and Nordea Bank are global co-ordinators and OP Corporate Bank is bookrunner.

The final IPO price for the company was €8.50, valuing the company at €2.1bn.  The deal was priced at the bottom of an €8.50 to €10 range and was multiple times covered.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 181,559.45 712 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 173,144.58 748 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 166,379.43 557 7.27%
4 Barclays 144,136.45 506 6.30%
5 HSBC 125,953.25 588 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,839.38 41 8.73%
2 Citi 19,639.79 51 5.94%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,114.32 61 5.48%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 17,193.43 72 5.20%
5 BNP Paribas 16,476.05 77 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Jun 2018
1 Goldman Sachs 8,245.64 35 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 7,977.21 33 8.89%
3 Citi 6,696.88 37 7.46%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 6.60%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,632.12 32 5.16%