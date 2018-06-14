Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Freddie Mac issues $1.22bn multifamily CMBS deal

Freddie Mac has issued a new multifamily CMBS offering from its K shelf, K-077, which is backed by a pool of mortgages on apartment properties. The deal marks Freddie Mac’s 21st K-Series deal of the year.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 14 Jun 2018

Bookrunners Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs priced the ‘A-1’ tranche at 38bp over swaps while the ‘A-2’ tranche came in at 52bp over swaps.

All of the loans permit additional secured debt, but it would be legally subordinated to mortgage payments into the trust. Analysts at DBRS ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,345.94 162 11.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,255.11 137 10.62%
3 JPMorgan 38,740.34 109 7.87%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 38,199.10 112 7.76%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.23%