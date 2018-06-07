Miffed? Far from it, say SSAs adapting life under MiFID II Six months into the life of MiFID II, a new regulation that had many in the capital markets sweating over just how onerous their lives were about to become, some public sector borrowers have claimed that not only has the implementation of the regulation been simple, but has in several ways been beneficial. That is not the universal view however, with some borrowers still experiencing minor headaches.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter