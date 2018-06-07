MGM looks to refi debt as media companies ramp up content production

Distributor MGM launched a new $400m seven year first lien senior secured term loan, and a $500m eight year second lien term senior secured term loan on Wednesday. The loans have Ba2 and B2 ratings from Moody’s, respectively.It is also looking to boost the size of its ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.