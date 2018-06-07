Merrill Lynch coughs up $15.7m for RMBS fraud

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that the bank booked $10 million in fraudulent profit between June 2009 and December 2012.Specifically, the SEC claims that Merrill’s traders not only lied to customers about prices at which it bought and sold non-agency RMBS ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.