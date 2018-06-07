Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Merrill Lynch coughs up $15.7m for RMBS fraud

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., a brokerage subsidiary of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has agreed to pay $15.7m for defrauding customers and excessively marking up the value of securities while trading non-agency RMBS.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 09:15 PM

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that the bank booked $10 million in fraudulent profit between June 2009 and December 2012.

Specifically, the SEC claims that Merrill’s traders not only lied to customers about prices at which it bought and sold non-agency RMBS ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 54,218.37 157 11.62%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,980.31 133 10.92%
3 JPMorgan 38,590.66 108 8.27%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 37,793.68 109 8.10%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.56%