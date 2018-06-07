Watermark
Cades gets last orders before ECB

A French agency hit the short end of the euro market on Wednesday in what is likely the final SSA euro benchmark ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:00 PM

Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale mandated BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and JP Morgan to run the books for an October 2023 Reg S bond. The leads offered price guidance of 14bp area over the French curve interpolated between May 2023 and May 2024 OATs.

